Nollywood movie producer and actor Ugezu J. Ugezu is celebrating the Igbo culture and its beautiful women

The actor in a post on Instagram opined that Igbo women have been a core part of the labour force in the region long before the westerners emulated the idea

Ugezu declared that anyone saying Igbos sidelined their women is distorting history and Nigerians have reacted to his comments

Ace Nollywood producer and actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu, shared his opinion about Igbo culture and how they treat their women as an integral part of the system.

Ugezu opined that even before the western countries started the idea of inculcating their women in the core part of labour force, the Igbo ancestors had already laid foundations for making their women politically relevant.

Actor Ugezu talks about Igbo women. Credit: @ugezujugezu

Source: Instagram

The actor shared the opinion via his Instagram page as he spoke fondly about the Igbo origin and its women.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Anyone teaching you that the Igbos sidelined their women is distorting history Our women had always been very powerful."

Check out the post below:

Netizens agree with Ugezu

Fans, most especially Igbos, have commented on the post and some of them spoke fondly about the Eastern Nigerian culture.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dikachi.empire:

"So true, not just that, our ancestors are the first to have a "democratic" government on earth. No Igwe in Igbo land has autocratic power, there is always a dialogue between him and his cabinet before any decision is taken."

Toritseju8:

"It was during the colonial rule that they turned everything around. And change the igbo way of life to what we now call our culture."

Achileus_tmm:

"Umu ada and umuokpu fear them if you get issues with them for village you are sorried."

Odogwuuch:

"When you know history no one will ever deceive you or tell you otherwise."

Guaranty_fitness_world:

"The new generational igbos don't study history and doesn't care at all. They swallow any lies an outside tell them. So sad."

Ugezu reveals he doesn't patronise foreign brands

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ugezu took to social media to address people who tag him to online stores and foreign brands.

The actor noted that he will not buy from such brands because he prefers to have his clothes and shoes locally made.

Ugezu who has no problem with being called a local man also revealed that his shoes are from the popular Aba market.

Source: Legit