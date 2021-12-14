A female tenant occupying the property space of actor, Olukotan Alan has ensured his arrest by the men of the Nigeria Police Force

The actor shared a video of the moment policemen stormed his house around 3 am and carted him away

Olukotan also shared another video when he was released from custody and thanked some of his colleagues that stood by him

Popular Nollywood actor, Olukotan Alan, who just returned to the country from Germany, shared a video of how policemen whisked him away after a female tenant reported him.

The actor shared the moment of his arrest on his Instagram page and maintained that the lady that sanctioned it embarrassed his aged mother. Some of the policemen however alleged that he was drunk.

Olukotan shared a longer video after his release from the police station to explain how he got arrested and gave shoutouts to some of his colleagues who stood by him during the time.

He revealed that this particular arrest is his first-ever.

Fans react to actor's ordeal

Nigerians have reacted to the actor's arrest by the police.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ruggedybaba:

"My brother its a simple case of "i will deal with him". She paid them to make you go through what you did. Unfortunately its what small minded Nigerians do when they feel they are important. Your fundamental human rights was abused and its up to you to take it up and file charges against her and the police that held you ilegally."

Banjotemitop:

"Maybe d woman I dating one of d police officer."

Glitzbyfumi:

"Bro. I guess ‘ this is a welcome home greetings ❤️. Nigeria our country…. I’m glad mama is fine."

Koffzy_hardeydayur:

"Tenant that arrested her landlady should knw that her days are numbered in that house drop her number make we visit her."

Olayemi_akinlotan:

"Someone is Jealous you just left Niga go Germany and you are back so soon. People just hate others doing well. Please stay safe for your wife and children ooooo."

