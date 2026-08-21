A video from a chieftaincy ceremony at the palace of Oba Dr Sulaimom Adeshina Raji Asade, the Oniba Eku of Iba land, has gone viral

The monarch was filmed spitting alcohol twice on a man kneeling before him during the title-conferring ritual

The titled man was temporarily blinded by the alcohol and had to be assisted to stand, drawing strong reactions online

A chieftaincy ceremony at the palace of Oba Dr Sulaimom Adeshina Raji Asade, the Oniba Eku of Iba land, has sparked online conversation after footage from the event captured an unusual moment between the monarch and a man who was receiving a traditional title.

The video, shared on Instagram on Thursday, 20 August 2026, shows the individual kneeling before the Oba as part of the title-conferring ritual.

Reaction trail moment Oba spat alcohol on man receiving chieftaincy title at Iba land palace. Photo credit@hrmoba_onbaekun

Source: Instagram

Without warning, the traditional ruler took a mouthful of alcohol and spat it directly onto the kneeling man, doing so twice in succession. He then offered the man something to drink before signalling for him to rise.

Titled man temporarily blinded during ceremony

What followed caught many viewers off guard. As the man attempted to get back on his feet, he appeared to be struggling with impaired vision, seemingly from the alcohol that had made contact with his eyes.

Oba Sulaimon Adeshina Raji Ashade gives traditional titles at his palace. Photo credit@hrmoba_elekun

Source: Instagram

He had to be physically supported by those nearby and took some time to wipe his face before he could regain his bearing, still visibly disoriented even with assistance.

The clip spread quickly across social media, drawing a mixture of amusement, shock, and curiosity from commenters who weighed in on the traditional practice.

Here is the Instagram video of the traditional rite done by the monarch below:

Fans react to the viral chieftaincy video

Here are some of the reactions below:

@omooba_tee wrote:

"This man don offend kabiyesi before nothing wey anybody fit tell me "

@arc_adedeji commented:

"Which kind thing be this Kai."

@omohtorlah shared:

"That is Mr Femi Alape ooo our church secretary."

@the_neyoknight said:

"Real definition of 'I pour you spit'"

@agbanifa observed:

"The guy almost fought back."

@sirflexyk wrote:

"Kabiyesi teach ham lesson don't loose guard in opening eyes"

Olu of Warri and wife's greetings trend

Legit.ng reported that a video of Olori Atuwatse III greeting the Olu of Warri sparked a heated online debate after it was shared on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. In the footage, the queen is seen crawling on her knees towards the monarch and bowing her head as he enters the venue and takes his seat.

The gesture generated mixed reactions among Nigerians, with social media users divided over its cultural significance. While some have defended the act as a respectful expression rooted in Itsekiri tradition and the customs of the Warri royal household, others have questioned whether such practices still have a place in contemporary society.

The debate has also reignited broader conversations about the intersection of tradition, royalty, culture and changing social values.

Source: Legit.ng