A video has captured a conversation between Paul Okoye and a fan about his music career

The fan asked why he no longer dances in his music videos, and his response sparked reactions, with some fans dragging him online

He was reminded of his past and how he started his career in the music industry

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has faced backlash over a response he gave to a fan during a livestream.

The music star, who parted ways with his twin brother Peter Okoye years ago following a rift involving their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, went live to discuss his music when a fan asked a question.

The fan asked if he could resume dancing in his music videos, as he was known for during the Psquare era. In response, Paul said he does not dance, describing himself strictly as a singer. He added that he is too old to dance in his music videos.

Fans react to Paul Okoye’s video

Fans were unimpressed by his response, noting that Psquare was known for both singing and dancing when the duo was still together. Some pointed out that legendary musician King Sunny Ade, who is nearly 80 years old, still dances while performing on stage.

Others suggested that the music star may have been indirectly referring to his twin brother Peter, who continues to dance in his music videos. A few fans also accused Paul of being responsible for the rift between him and his brothers.

Recall that Paul, Peter and Jude Okoye are currently not on good terms over their music careers.

Jude was dragged to court by Peter over alleged fraud, while Paul took sides with their elder brother and has been throwing shades online over the case.

Here is Paul Okoye's Instagram video about his music:

Reactions over Paul Okoye's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Paul Okoye communicating with his fans. Many gave him a piece of their mind while remembering the good old days of Psquare and the dance steps they usually show in their music videos. They took sides and shared their observation. Here are comments below:

@ woman_king825 commented:

"The same dance that made you."

@glomiko_baby shared:

"Even King David at his old age sang & danced for GOD."

@miriam.jacob shared:

"No dear,you are using your strength on small girl u can’t handle the stress of dancing we understand."

@contagiousadaora reacted:

"What has age got to do with dancing? Respect your age as in?"

@__bigdecision commented:

"Since wey peter don dey do shows back to back, this guy never rest."

@simuncommon shared:

"King Sunny Ade, wey be ur papa sef still dey dance. Elesin."

