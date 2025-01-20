Global site navigation

Local editions

Skales Rejoices Over Death of EFCC's Officer, Shares His Ordeal: “I Will Never Forgive Them”
Music

Skales Rejoices Over Death of EFCC's Officer, Shares His Ordeal: “I Will Never Forgive Them”

by  Shade Metibogun 3 min read
  • Singer Skales has reacted to the death of an EFCC officer which happened a few days ago in Anambra state
  • The officer known as Mr Femi was allegedly shot by yahoo boys, while others sustained injury in the process
  • Sharing his take about the incident, the singer narrated what he suffered in the hands of the agency men

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Nigerian singer, John Njeng-Ngeng, aka Skales, has reacted to the death of an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which took place a few days ago.

Legit.ng had reported that an officer of the agency had been killed by some alleged yahoo boys in Anambra state.

Singer Skales speaks about experience with EFCC.
Fans react to Skales' post about EFCC. Photo credit@skales/@officialefcc
Source: Instagram

In a series of tweets on X, the music star shared his feeling about the sad news. According to him, he should feel bad about it, but he was happy such happened.

Read also

VDM reacts Mohbad's brother, mother's quest for justice: "That woman dey hide something"

He opined that the agency should have seen the ugly event coming with the way they go about their operations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, it was unfortunate that someone had to lose his life. He told his fans that they cannot imagine the trauma he and his family went through in their hands.

Skales shares ordeal

In another tweet, he shared what he passed through in the hands of the agency's men.

He mentioned that if he had lost his cool the day they invaded his home, they would have probably shot him dead and come up with some stories.

The music icon also said that he had to move his family to a hotel and slept at a friend's place for three days.

Skales further noted that his family can't forget the trauma he and his faced, even after almost a year.

Recall that Skales and EFCC had a running battle after he claimed that they invade his home unannounced.

Read also

VDM gives fish pie seller Alex Evalsam N1m, shares plan for him : "Make una ask Geh Geh for advice"

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Skales' post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the singer about EFCC. Here are some of the comments below:

@universalqueenafrica_org

"Very inhumane agency, more reduction to the evil onces."

@xtopher_payper:

"With him full chest. I’m loving it."

@nora_okeke:

"Those people are just heartless.Whoever that is supporting them , I wish you them too."

@teekay.official

"People don't really understand what it looks like to be woken up in the dead of the night with a gun, do U? A high BP patient would have died 10 times over.'

@famousbigshot:

"If dem nor kpi one efcc wey de come like thxef in the night, the rest nor go learn."

@ogaabomination:

"Skales suppose don dey pop champagne by now. The news go too sweet him bellE."

@ashley_marco_1980:

"More EFCC to go."

Skales make allegation against EFCC

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had cried out that the agency visited his home at an ungodly hour.

Read also

Portable's boy Teramo gives out his direct line to the public, he blows hot: "You get mind cast me"

In several posts on X, formerly Twitter, the Shake Body crooner revealed he was oppressed with guns in front of his family and staff.

According to him, the officers, who came to his house, said that it was for a routine check, but they didn't leave till they destroyed his properties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: