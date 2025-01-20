Singer Skales has reacted to the death of an EFCC officer which happened a few days ago in Anambra state

The officer known as Mr Femi was allegedly shot by yahoo boys, while others sustained injury in the process

Sharing his take about the incident, the singer narrated what he suffered in the hands of the agency men

Nigerian singer, John Njeng-Ngeng, aka Skales, has reacted to the death of an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which took place a few days ago.

Legit.ng had reported that an officer of the agency had been killed by some alleged yahoo boys in Anambra state.

In a series of tweets on X, the music star shared his feeling about the sad news. According to him, he should feel bad about it, but he was happy such happened.

He opined that the agency should have seen the ugly event coming with the way they go about their operations.

According to him, it was unfortunate that someone had to lose his life. He told his fans that they cannot imagine the trauma he and his family went through in their hands.

Skales shares ordeal

In another tweet, he shared what he passed through in the hands of the agency's men.

He mentioned that if he had lost his cool the day they invaded his home, they would have probably shot him dead and come up with some stories.

The music icon also said that he had to move his family to a hotel and slept at a friend's place for three days.

Skales further noted that his family can't forget the trauma he and his faced, even after almost a year.

Recall that Skales and EFCC had a running battle after he claimed that they invade his home unannounced.

How fans reacted to Skales' post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the singer about EFCC. Here are some of the comments below:

@universalqueenafrica_org

"Very inhumane agency, more reduction to the evil onces."

@xtopher_payper:

"With him full chest. I’m loving it."

@nora_okeke:

"Those people are just heartless.Whoever that is supporting them , I wish you them too."

@teekay.official

"People don't really understand what it looks like to be woken up in the dead of the night with a gun, do U? A high BP patient would have died 10 times over.'

@famousbigshot:

"If dem nor kpi one efcc wey de come like thxef in the night, the rest nor go learn."

@ogaabomination:

"Skales suppose don dey pop champagne by now. The news go too sweet him bellE."

@ashley_marco_1980:

"More EFCC to go."

Skales make allegation against EFCC

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had cried out that the agency visited his home at an ungodly hour.

In several posts on X, formerly Twitter, the Shake Body crooner revealed he was oppressed with guns in front of his family and staff.

According to him, the officers, who came to his house, said that it was for a routine check, but they didn't leave till they destroyed his properties.

