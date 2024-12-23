The conversation about hwo is more successful between Burna Boy and Gunna has gotten more heated

It all started after many discovered that Gunna, an American rapper, is Chloe Bailey ex-boyfriend

Although the men have been having a good time together in Lagos, US podcaster Akademiks revealed his take on both

Some social media users were not happy about US Podcatser Livingston Allen, aka Akademiks' comparison between Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu and Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, aka Gunna.

Recall that American music star Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, whose real name is Gunna, landed in Lagos for Asake's show some days ago.

However, before his arrival, his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bailey was a Nigerian and hung out with Burna Boy throughout. he treated her like a princess, giving peeps the impression that they were romantically involved.

What Akademiks said about Gunna

After many saw that Burna Boy hosted Gunna, they became confused, and the debate began. A new post by Akademiks reveals that Burna Boy is more successful than Gunna, which is why Chloe went for him, as women don't date 'down'.

Conversely, some fans have argued that one of Gunna's songs is bigger than half of Burna Boy's career.

Watch the clip, posts here:

How fans reacted to Akademiks' post

Read some reactions below:

@uthman_ym:

"Drip too hard is lil baby’s song."

@thehoodtv01:

"Dj akademiks got something with gunna."

@riviless_waya:

"Burna boy is bigger than Lil Baby, forget about Gunna."

@pluto_queen1:

"Burna can buy Gunna. No cap."

@_____lezy:

"Asake big pass gunna self."

@mo6ix77:

"Lol. Burna Boy go buy Gunna as a security."

@big_5ve:

"This is fact but they’re both unique in their own way."

Gunna, Ex-Lover of Burna Boy's Chloe storms Lagos

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media users were shocked to see Gunna, Burna Boy's new babe's ex-man in Lagos.

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey have been in and around Lagos for the last couple of days, making tongues wag.

With Gunna in Nigeria, many fear that drama might ensue as they await what the coming days hold.

