Odumodublvck has been sighted celebrating in church during his mother's birthday a few days ago

In the clip, he was on the stage as he took over the mic and was singing a gospel song while he asked the congregation to clap along

The recording warmed the hearts of fans who asked series of questions because of the kind of songs he is known for

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, joined hundreds of congregants, who celebrated his mother during a church service recently.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer staged a 70th birthday party for his dear mother. He was the artiste who performed at the event.

Fans react to Odumodublvck's video. Photo credit@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

In the video making the round, the Composure crooner was wearing ankara as he took over the stage at the service.

Odumodublvck asks church members to clap

While on the stage, the music star asked the congregants to start clapping as he sang 'Hallelujah, Hallelujah'

At a point, he told the congregants that he does not like how the microphone was sounding because he had a special song for his mother.

Recall that Davido once laughed hard at Odumodublvck after releasing a song that sounded so much like gospel music.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Odumodublvck's performance

Netizens reacted after seeing the music star in church. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_dannypee:

"We know where we are coming from."

@riaclassic:

"He respects and cherishes his mum so much."

@lolo_of_abuja_11:

"Ahah so Odumodu dey go church cef."

@steinkardi_official:

"So una wan tell me say , you no hear the dagger am ?"

@charmingadachii:

"I thought u people said he sang "I go dagger am" inside d church whew!."

@ncbscents:

"See as e humble inside church."

@bamisgrams:

"Big kala and Big mommy KaLA , as a proper momsy boy , happy blessed birthday."

@bleeubird:

"Una don blow big kala cover."

@kodakdrillz:

"Dat drum roll mad af."

Odumodublvck gets house from Headies organisers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the singer had been presented his house gift as reward of being crowned the Rookie of the Year at the 16th edition of Headies.

In some pictures which were sighted online, the rapper was in the company of the organiser of the award in his office.

He was taken to the location of the property, where the real estate boss who worked in collaboration with Headies' organiser showed him around.

Source: Legit.ng