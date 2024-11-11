Singer Kizz Daniel still celebrating his 10 years on stage and has dropped more singles in 2024 than in other years

The 'Marhaba' singer teamed up with a colleague, Adekunle Gold, in yet another song 'Pana Tona'

Vado, as the singer is widely called, claimed 2024 has been a remarkable year for him and his music career

Kizz Daniel, hot off the success of his recent hit single ‘Marhaba’ and being the only artist with over 100 million radio airplay impressions on two tracks in one week, Kizz's singles dominated the charts. They cemented his record as a forerunner in the Nigerian music industry.

The Twe Twe singer has shown again that he is not running out of steam as he returns with an exciting new collaboration with Adekunle Gold, known popularly as AG, titled ‘Pano Tona.’

Kizz Daniel team up with Adekunle Gold in new song in continuation of his decade in music celebration. Photo Kizz Daniel, Adekunle Gold

Philkeys, Blaise Beat, and Reward Beats produced' Pana Tona'. They merge Kizz’s signature smooth, melodic style with AG’s dynamic Afro-fusion sound.

With Pano Tona, Kizz incorporated personal experiences and stories into his songs. At the same time, AG, for his urban highlife style, complements his colleague's energetic delivery with his smooth, soulful vocals, creating a perfect blend that adds a spellbinding layer to the song.

Kizz Daniel reflects on 10 years of experience as a singer

Going down memory lane on his recent achievements in music in 2024, the 'Marhaba' singer noted that the year had been a remarkable one for him judging by the success of the songs he has dropped during the year to commemorate a decade anniversary of stamping his feet in the Nigerian music industry.

"It has only pushed me to create even more music that fans would love. ‘Pano Tona’ with Adekunle is part of that journey.”

Adekunle Gold claimed:

“Pano Tona is a track that celebrates our shared love for Afrobeat”

Netizens react to Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold's collaboration

Many fans and colleagues of the two singers expressed their excitement over their collaboration in one song. Read some of them below:

@eniluwaofficial:

"My Favssss on 1 Song!"

@zeenaaesthetic_

"🔥🔥🔥miole wait ... jore was a banger then too"

@abudumosh

"Vado Sabi music , leave Grammy Na Vado be Grammy himself"

@huncholee__99

"Unexpected"

@_mautin_

"Vado calm downnnnnnnnnn'

@ovado_

"We feast 🔥🔥 Vado X AG ❤️"

@vibezwrap

"Not kizz Daniel using the outro of “We Must” as the hook of this song and the intro as a verse 😂"

Peller & lover Jarvis finally meet Kizz Daniel

Legit.ng had earlier reported the thrilling moment Habeeb 'Peller' Hamzat met Kizz Daniel, one of his acclaimed favourite Afrobeats artists.

Peller was with his lover, fellow TikTok star Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jadro Lita or Jarvis when they saw Kizz Daniel.

While Peller was excitedly jumping over the singer, Jarvis was the opposite.

