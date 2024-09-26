Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel or Vado, has shared a video of him and his wife dancing on social media

The singer has added rapping to one of the skills he has stored in him as a UK rapper failed him

Kizz Daniel, in celebrating his 10 years as a singer, dropped two new songs for his teaming fans

On social media, Nigerians are reacting to the reentrance of singer Kizz Daniel's wife, fondly referred to as Mrs Anidugbe.

The singer's wife is fond of appearing and disappearing on her husband's or her social media account, which she can sometimes deactivate for months.

Kizz Daniel turned into an emergency rapper after suffering disappointment from a UK rapper. Photo: Vado.nation

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, September 24, Mrs Anidugbe appeared in a video shared on her husband's page vibing to one of the new songs recently dropped by Vado, as the singer is fondly called by his teeming fans, We Must Ft Thyself.

See the video below:

Fans react to Kizz Daniel and wife's video

adebukolakolapo1

"One of the biggest flex is when your wife is your die-hard fan"

kemistrythefashionista

"Mrs Anidugbe said don’t play or you will learn proper!!!"

blaqdee_official

"Why does this sound like show-off?"

eniolatoyosi37

"She's got the face, she's got the vibe, she's got the man"

presh_paula

"Vado and Vadolet"

classy_commy

"Most supporting wife"

Kizz Daniel drops 2 new singles

Afrobeats sensation Kizz Daniel released two new singles to celebrate a decade of his musical career further. He dropped ‘Marhaba’ and ‘We Must’ as part of the ongoing festivities surrounding his 'Vado At 10' anniversary.

‘Marhaba’ was produced by Ramii and Suhel Nafar. It combines Vado’s signature sound with fresh, innovative beats, blending Afrobeats with Northern African traditional music influences. The Arabic word ‘Marhaba,’ loosely translates to 'Welcome or Hello’ in English, is one of the most widely used expressions in North Africa and the Middle East.

‘We Must Ft Thyself,’ on the other hand, was produced by Ayzed and Blaisebeats. Vado had planned to collaborate with a top UK rapper to infuse a gritty grime vibe into the track, but when there was a delay in receiving his verse, he took matters into his own hands. Rather than wait any longer, he stepped into the grime genre, delivered the verse, and made the song a solo, thus featuring himself in the song's title. It speaks to resilience and determination.

Kizz Daniel's wife joined him in promoting 'We Must,' and both rocked their asoebi aso-oke ensemble while vibing to it.

Kizz Daniel's wife fasted, prayed for him

Legit.ng recently reported that Vado showed the world that his wife is a jewel of inestimable value.

The singer claimed that his wife fasted for countless days, took his hands at midnight and prayed for him to have a follow-up record.

The singer noted that and indeed, her prayers were answered by God.

