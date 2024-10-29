The 2024 Ballon d’Or has remained a heated topic among footballer lovers across the world as Nigerians join in the conversation

This comes after Manchester City star Rodri clinched the prestigious award ahead of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

A number of football fans, including several Nigerians, opined that Vinicius was robbed as they brought Verydarkman into the conversation

Nigerian football fans have reacted to reports that Manchester City player and Spain international Rodri emerged as the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner ahead of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

Recall that on Monday, October 29, football trended across social media over the 2024 Ballon d’Or as fans looked forward to a new face replacing Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who had dominated the award.

While Rodri emerged as the winner, many fans, including Nigerians, had tipped Brazil international Vinicius to win the prize until a late twist saw Real Madrid boycott the ceremony.

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or ahead of three Real Madrid players: Vinicius, Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal.

Nigerians involve VDM

Several netizens who believed Vinicius was robbed made funny comments about the Brazilian contacting Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, to fight against the injustice against him.

IfeanyiValerie1:

"@thatverydarkman

Leave Football ⚽ matter, later we go watch highlights. Important things need to be tackled in Nigeria 🇳🇬. VDM go still bring FIFA to court for robbing Vinicius Jnr of the Ballon D'Or too. I'll be there!"

OyinTGSPE:

"If to say Vinicius na naija boy , VDM go don dey set ring light by now ready to drag dem."

Neymar027:

"If Una claim say na robbery make una report give police or VDM, Rodri never go far."

Olumidexchange:

"Vdm You no see Wetin fifa do Justice for Vinicius junior o Abeg."

heisgodsent:

"Seriously vinicius need to contact Vdm."

Nellyblacq20:

"@LouieDi13 Nah to tag VDM for Vinicius matter oo dem don rob us."

