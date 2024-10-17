The global music industry has suffered a significant loss after Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, was declared dead

Details surrounding the music star's death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, have since emerged on social media

Nigerian music lovers have also joined the rest of the world in mourning Liam Payne as many penned moving tributes to the singer

Tragedy has hit the global music industry as Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, has been announced dead.

Payne, 31, passed away after falling from the third floor of a hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to state police reported via ABC and CNN.

A report via Associated Press disclosed that Buenos Aires police gave a statement that Payne’s fall led to “extremely serious injuries", and he was declared dead by medics on the spot.

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, told AP that the former One Direction singer “had jumped from the balcony of his room.”

Policicchio added that police responded to an emergency call warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol” just after 5 p.m. local time.

Liam Payne was an English singer and a former member of the pop boy band One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands ever.

Nigerians mourn Liam Payne

Legit.ng captured some of the tributes from Nigerian netizens, read them below:

Qladele:

"So sad

Beyu:

"That's too much alcohol I think. Rip to him tho."

AuroraOluchi:

"Wetin go make grown up man fall down from balcony."

acoolrhymez_:

"How did he feel? Was he been pushed? The story isn't clear at all."

AneesaMary48651:

"He was a good singer."

vikkyabide:

"He was definitely pushed. If Liam Payne killed himself, why would he jump from the third floor instead of the rooftop? Why?"

