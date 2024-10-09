Some top Nigerian music stars have bagged nominations in the Afrobeats categories at the MTV Europe Music Awards

The list, which was officially released on October 8, saw Nigerian music sensations like Tems, Rema, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Asake

This recognition has once again shone a light on the face of Afrobeat, making both the nominees and the entire entertainment industry proud

One thing Nigerian music stars never fail to do is bag international nominations without mercy. The official nomination list of the MTV Europe Music Awards was released on Tuesday, October 8. While the list was dominated by women, several male Nigerian music stars also got spots on it.

Temilade 'Tems' Openiyi, Oyinkansola 'Ayra Starr' Aderibigbe, Ololade 'Asake' Ahmed, Divine 'Rema' Ikubor, and Damini 'Burna Boy' Ogulu were nominated for the prestigious award in the Best Afrobeats category.

Tems, Rema, and others cliche nomination spots at 2024 MTV EMA. Credit: @burnaboygram, @asakemusic, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Fans of the above-listed artists are gearing up for the official award date, November 9, 2024, at 9 p.m., when the event will be broadcast live.

See post here:

The MTV Europe Music Awards are presented by Paramount International Networks to honour artists and music in pop culture. They were originally conceived as an alternative to the MTV Video Music Awards, which are hosted annually in the United States.

Fans celebrate nominations

Read some comments below:

@crystalsthirdey:

"After tyla came to tell y’all she isn’t afrobeats 😭😭 Omo."

@dakajoseph87:

"So Frogido is not among."

@Mukkyfresh:

"Las las Tyla go still win."

@Adeniji25534220:

"I will not be surprised if dem give tyla cus she said she is not singing afrobeat and they keep nominating her for afrobeat category."

@iam_martinslad:

"Tems or Ayra 🥹❤️."

@Perpetii_:

"Why is Tyla always in Afrobeats category."

@kelvin_whizpers:

"Where’s Davido."

@CFC_Yhusuph:

"Mr Money is bringing it home."

Angelique Kidjo submits song ft OBO

Meanwhile, Angelique Kidjo submitted her project where she featured Davido for Grammy 2025 consideration in two categories.

Others who submitted their songs include Rema, Ayra Starr, Asake ft Wizkid in MMS, and many more.

This consideration list for Grammy 2025 created a major buzz on the internet, as many anticipate the final nominations list, which will be announced later in the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng