Nigerian singer Wizkid's baby mama and talent manager Jada P shift the attention of many from the ongoing feud between her man and Davido

The music executive, in a concise post, pointed out her thoughts on happiness and how if affects people

Jada's sweet message seemed to have triggered many following her lover's tirade on the internet against his colleague as they lashed out at her

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balongun, aka Wizkid's baby mama, and talent manager Jada Pollock, spurred reactions online with a fascinating post on happiness.

The music executive's observation follows her baby daddy's recent tirade on social media against his colleague Davido.

Wizkid’s baby mama spoke on happiness. Credit: @davido, @jada_p

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Jada spoke to her fans about the infectious aura of happiness.

Jada explored the idea of feeling happiness vicariously through another person's positive emotions.

The expectant mum pointed out how the emotions of others can influence one's own mood.

"Do you ever get secondhand happiness… like someone is happy so you're happy because they're happy?" Jada quizzed.

Jada's post soon gained traction online, as many referenced her lover's recent state online.

See her post below:

Wizkid's Jada spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

daniel_lisa1:

"Ur hubby need that happiness ma, becos he dey para online lately."

frank_a.z:

"Na she know wetin she put inside wizkid igbo."

director_martins_:

"I'm such a human who automatically gets happy when I see people happy, it doesn't matter how bad things are going in my life but looking at them succeed and looking at them smile automatically makes my mind calm and fills my heart with joy."

_chi_dozie:

"Have you ever experienced secondhand EMBARRASSMENT? Like feeling embarrassed for someone who doesn't even realize what they're doing is utterly embarrassing???"

divalicious_ng:

"Ask short engine wey give you belle."

brendanukagod__:

"Na this Davido happiness dey vex some people."

pyramidvalley__:

"Ask ur boyfriend, hes sad because David is happy."

Wizkid’s Jada P’s triggers many with inspirational quote

Nigerian superstar Wizkid’s baby mama and talent manager, Jada P, gave a TED talk on atc of thinking.

In a concise post shared on Elon Musk’s X, the mum of two spoke on the powerful influence our thoughts have on our lives.

She further pointed out that the way we think shapes who we are and how we feel; however, many read different meanings to it, as it showed in their reactions.

