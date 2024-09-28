Renowned Nigerian musician Davido travel back in time to speak about his experiences on losing people

The self-acclaimed 001 talked about his late beloved mother Mrs Victoria Imade Adeleke, as he recounted when the incident

Following that, he spoke about his fashion and fragrance preferences, which also caught the interest of his fans online

Renowned Nigerian musician David Adeleke, best known as Davido, bravely spoke out about his profound journey through grief and how he copes with the loss of loved ones.

This music icon pointed out that he is no stranger to grief, having suffered the losses of people dear to him.

He, however, spoke heartily about his mother, Mrs. Victoria Imade Adeleke and revealed that she died when he was at the age of 11.

Davido went on to enthral fans with details of his outfits and how he loves having people around him because of his big family.

Legit.ng recalls that the former DMW executive has lost a number of people dear to him, this includes his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, alongside the untimely deaths of close associates such as Tagbo, DJ Olu, Obama DMW, and his personal photographer, Fortune, all occurring within a shortwhile.

In a previous report, Samuel King, the preacher and prophet of the renowned online Kingdom Prophecy TV, spurred dread online with yet another shocking revelation regarding Davido.

Prophet King shocked the internet once more after becoming popular in 2022 for forecasting the tragic death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

In a recent video released on his TikTok channel on Thursday, September 19, the prophet recounted a terrifying vision of the OBO Crooner, claiming that the Lord had shown him visions of Davido crying.

According to the prophet, he received these visions not once but three times, each leaving him deeply troubled. With an air of urgency, King warned that death still looms over Davido.

The prophet earnestly warned the musician to heed his warnings, urging him to intensify his prayers and strengthen his faith. King emphasized that while God loves Davido, evil forces appear to have an interest in him.

Davido bags RIAA certifications

The singer had basked in the euphoria of a new feat, and he thanked his fans for making it possible for him.

Two of his albums got him gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and it gladdened his heart.

The Unavailable crooner released his fourth studio album in March 2023, and his fans have continued to stream the hit songs from it.

