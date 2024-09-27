Popular Nigerian Singer Lucky Ekeh Releases New Hit Song Titled 'Normally'
- Ghana-based Nigerian musician, Lucky Ekeh, has released a new hit song titled Normally
- The music star recently announced the news of his latest music project to the joy of numerous fans
- The track, Normally’s infectious rhythm and relatable lyrics makes it a favourite of many music lovers
Popular Nigerian singer Lucky Ekeh, who is based in Ghana, has announced the release of his new hit song titled Normally.
Normally is a track that captures the essence of our everyday lives with its infectious rhythm and relatable lyrics.
The song is not just another addition to the Afrobeat genre; it serves as a powerful reminder of the highs and lows people encounter daily.
To listen to the hit song, use the link below:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/luckyekeh/normally
Normally eloquently discusses the good times people cherish while also acknowledging the challenges that come their way.
Lucky Ekeh's unique ability to weave motivational themes into catchy melodies sets him apart in today's music landscape. His experience growing up in Nigeria as well as his time living in Ghana has also made him have the best of both worlds when it comes to music and he infuses these influences in his songs.
Normally’s lyrics resonate deeply, offering advice and encouragement to listeners to embrace life’s ups and downs with resilience and positivity.
Lucky Ekeh discovered his passion for music after he started singing at a young age, particularly in his church’s choir where he played musical instruments and performed at programs.
However, in 2022, the singer took his love for music more seriously and started to pursue it professionally. He looked up to international stars like Usher and Michael Jackson for inspiration.
Source: Legit.ng
