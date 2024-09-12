Darosha, brother of late Mohbad's mother, has made an Instagram Live video to warn fans about contributing money online

He noted that online contribution was not a way of getting justice for the late singer, that people are just making money off the case

The man also stated that he had wanted to appear in court to speak for a long time but was not invited

Late Mohbad's mother's brother, Boluwatife Adeyemo, aka, Darosha, who was Mohbad's assistance when he was alive, has shown his displeasure in the way fans are going about seeking justice for the late singer.

Legit.ng had reported that late Mohbad's dad had confirmed that a GoFundMe account was raised for the singer. He said the money would be used to fight for justice for Mohbad.

In the video made by the young man, he said that fans should stop contributing money online in their quest for seeking justice for Mohbad.

According to him, all the people they are giving money to are far richer than them.

Darosha says he wants to talk

During the Instagram Live session, Darosha also noted that he had always wanted to say some things about Mohbad's case but didn't have the opportunity.

He explained that he was happy he had the opportunity to speak during the corona inquest.

He also warned that justice for the late singer cannot be found online but in the court.

Recall that Mohbad's mother had cried out sometime ago and asked Nigerians to beg Darosha to speak about her son's demise.

She said that the guy, who was also close to her son, had not spoken to her since the singer died. She added that he knew some things which could help them unravel the cause of her son's death.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Darosha about Mohbad. Here are some of the comments below:

@funmimotunde:

"God bless him people tell him is enough he has never come online before baba Mohbad dey cashout Dey smile always come see joy on is face in TikTok."

@rosedek2021:

"This boy is smart. If you have nothing to hide, you'll be confident. We've said it over and over that there's no judiciary or police force on social media but Jossey had other plans."

@_mariam_lambo:

"Do u know how much people has donated in GoFundMe? Omo nobody mumu reach Facebook people."

@tiitiilope_:

"Direct this to Baba Aloba.Na him be the head."

@folashaddee:

"Na mumu they donate money online."

@mujidatoyerinde_:

"God bless you Darosha."

@abekeade_2910:

"Let d corona inquest decide, not eyin jesse court."

@ruthdavid08_:

"Yes, oo, cyber place is not court. Thank you for that young man."

@queenadenike_abeniade_sm:

"They will stop contributing money after ikebe supers got his own share of money. Awon mumu will still come out to tell him that they are not fed up in contributing money. Awon Adakulowo Nation."

@official_jayvee91:

"Bukky Jesse na everyday she dey cash out."

Mohbad mother storms out of court

Legit.ng had reported that video has captured how late Mohbad's mother left the court premises after a failed hearing on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

The family had gone for a coroner's inquest, as many fans and family members were seen hanging around the court premises.

In the video, Mohbad's mum was seen in the company of two men who accompanied her to the hearing, she refused to speak to anyone

