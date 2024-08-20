Gospel singer Moses Bliss displayed his love for exquisite outfits as he prepared for his Bliss Experience concert in London

In a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video, he rocked a brown two-piece suit which was designed with magnificent embellishments

He asked his wife, Marie Bliss, what she thought about the outfit, and her choice of words got many people talking

Gospel singer Moses Bliss caught the attention of his fans after he wore an outstanding brown suit which gave him a dapper look.

Moses Bliss and his wife Marie look beautiful in their lovely outfits. Image credit: @mosesbliss

The Too Faithful crooner showed off his impressive outfit in a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video for his Bliss Experience concert.

As he wore his jacket over a white shirt, he hyped himself and asked his wife, Marie Bliss, what she thought about it. Marie said the outfit was cute.

Moses kept calling her baby and dropping some sweet comments.

She answered him using the word 'sir', and it got several netizens talking. Some people hyped his look but picked on his wife for using such a choice of words to respond to her husband.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Moses Bliss' video

Check out what fans and colleagues of the gospel singer have said about his video below:

@iambangalee:

"Baby Boy tell me what you want."

@js_watsy:

"It's how she responds with sir, such honor. Indeed very demure."

@edens_glam:

“Yes sir”… singles una dey hear am?"

@director_enman:

"Who carved this suit? Omo."

@flakky_folake_jubril_lady_mc:

"Please try to make sure say your baby sef dress well abeg. We don't want no Florence Nightingale dress this time.."

@call_mhe_tianah:

"No! Their baby can never, Man of God! You killed this look, Our Marie’s Husband."

