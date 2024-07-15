The season 9 winner of the Nigerian Idol singing competition was announced on Sunday, July 14, 2024

Chima Udoye won the competition after several weeks of singing and showcasing his talent to Nigerians

It was a season of breathtaking performances and Chima's fans were pleased with his style of display and they voted for him to win

Singer Chima Udoye was filled with emotions as he was announced as the Nigerian Idol singing competition winner.

Chima looks gracious as he wins the Nigerian Idol season 9 competition. Image credit: @chiomaudoye

Source: Instagram

The event was held in Lagos on Sunday, July 14, and was hosted by presenter, Ik Osakioduwa. It was a tough competition with different contestants who proved their musical prowess on stage alongside Chima.

Chima's win was rewarded with a brand-new SUV, N30m, a DSTV Explora, and other interesting prizes.

In a video, he noted that he was grateful to Nigerians who voted for him and he thanked them profusely. He also shed a tear when he won and stated he won't cry again while expressing gratitude to his fans.

Several netizens praised his win while acknowledging the finalists of the reality TV show.

See how Nigerian Idol announced Chima's win below:

Peeps react to Nigerian Idol's winner

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions of netizens to the Nigerian Idol winner.

@omawonder:

"Well deserved."

@ame_gift:

"Chima had no competitor and that's on period, well done to Lammy and Chioma. They also did very well."

@theglamourstore256:

"Well deserved....the moment they removed Jennifer and Gracia I knew the only distinguished singer left was Chima."

@umardebby

"Thank God oh. A very deserving winner. He was truly his competitor. Thank God say dem no rig the win oh."

@psalmuel_r:

"None of them reach Chima in singing, steeze, and composure."

@fabnaijakids:

"That guy dey sing! Well deserved, Congratulations."

@chef_eniola_omoniyi

"A fan from day 1!! Very consistent

@chineestar:

"Congratulations @chimaudoye! Stellar performances, commanding stage presence, dapper costumes, and most especially, your steeze! A win well deserved!"

