A prophet has shared the revelation he had about Ebuka Songs and his record label boss, Moses Bliss

In a video, the prophet, identified as Abel Boma, claimed that Ebuka Songs parted ways with his boss and advised him to go back to him

According to Abel, the alleged rift between the duo would potentially lead to Ebuka's downfall if he doesn't take heed

A Nigerian prophet, Abel Boma, has warned famous gospel singer Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, professionally known as Ebuka Songs.

Abel shared a video via his official TikTok account that garnered mixed reactions from netizens in the comments.

Prophet advises Ebuka Songs about reconciliation

According to Abel Boma, God asked him to tell Ebuka Songs that leaving his master, Moses Bliss, would lead to his downfall.

He claimed the singer's talent would flourish more if he returned to bow down to his record label boss, Moses Bliss.

In his words:

"And the Lord said tell Ebuka Songs that I did not direct you to leave who has helped you. You sing and it touches the heaven above but I did not tell you to leave who was used to lift you. If you think that your voice is the only one that I will listen to, you will be mistaken.

"Go back to your master and kneel before him because I the lord will still raise you for I am not done with you. But you must go back to Moses Bliss. I will lift you through your master. For your downfall is standing alone but standing in unity, I will raise you. Accept the place of humility from where you were picked. You were nobody. Go back to your master and bow to him."

Reactions as Abel Boma warns Ebuka Songs

Nigerians speculated online that Ebuka Songs and Moses Bliss had a significant rift, which led to Ebuka deleting all posts about Moses Bliss from his Instagram page.

@Achoh Blessing said:

"I don't have a problem with Ebuka leaving but deleting every post he had with Moses Bliss on his page shows something else."

@prophetkingjulius said:

"Ebukasongs made a mistake at first by leaving minister GUC, because that is the man God assigned him to."

@Favy Lex said:

"Please can someone explain all this to me oo. Please what did my Ebuka Songs did oo?"

@Seanclaire23 said:

"The Lord say tell Ebuka or tell TikTok. This is the embarrassment most people get in the name of prophecies in some churches. Certain things are to be private especially spiritual aspects."

@REVIVALIST said:

"Moses bliss didn't raise him, I have been following Ebuka songs those times he will be singing people's song and post even when he was with GUC and the guy became famous when he sang I will pray."

@vision wrote:

"Go back were, there's difference between a man who hunger for God and a man who hunger for fame, bliss is looking for fame Ebuka is hungry for God."

@Daniel_Ximen said:

"Everyone is talking about Moses bliss. What about GUC, Who started with ebuka songs."

@johnmoses3255 reacted:

"First of all man of God so are you telling us God can not bless ebuka unless moses is evolved just a question."

