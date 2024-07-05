Portable has created a scene after joining Samklef's Instagram Live session, he dragged the former producer till the session ended

In the clip, Portable reprimanded Samklef for calling out Seun Kuti, Zazu mocked Samklef's career and called it dead

At a point, K-Solo told Samklef to end the session since Portable was not ready to end all he was saying

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, stirred massive reactions after joining former producer, Samuel Oguachuba, aka, Samklef for dragging Seun Kuti.

Legit.ng had reported that Samklef has been on the neck of Seun Kuti, calling him out and accusing him of other artistes.

Reacting to the call-out, the Zeh Nation boss joined Samklef's live session, and heaping abuses on him. According to Portable, the former music producer's career was dead. He asked why his career was dead as he advised him to jump into the river since he can't resuscitate his career again.

Portable drags Samklef on IG Live.



Portable warns Samklef

Issuing a stern warning to the controversial producer, Portable noted that once Samklef was disrespecting his elders, his juniors would also disrespect him too.

Zazu also asked if Samklef's hands were broken that he cannot make music again. Before leaving the Live session, Portable hyped Seun Kuti and noted that the music star should not be disrespected.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted after Portable abused Samklef

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

"Sam don collect."

"Sam don collect."

@adewest2000:

"Omo samklef need to go and sit down jejely."

@amdia_from_20s:

"VDM will be happy with this."

@john_morakinyo:

"Watin be kai, Kai wey Samklef dey do."

"Talkatone, Portable."

"Talkatone, Portable."

"This one sweet me."

"This one sweet me."

@sunny.solex:

"Egbon adugbo aparo portable na elesin."

@ojoeronz:

"Samklef show ur face if he sure for you."

@olam.ilekan7313:

"Portable mouth no good Ooo ahhh Walking dead aparo."

@iamtexzyjokebox:

"Portable Dey calm down bros. Normally @samklef fit don fk for ur side but na still Egbon em be. You meet am there o. Make u Dey calm abeg."

