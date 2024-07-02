Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle has reacted to singer Tems bagging a BET gospel music award

Just recently, the music star won an award in the Best Gospel/Inspirational category

Patrick Doyle’s thoughts on Tems’ award sparked interesting comments from Nigerians online

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, recently won a gospel music award, and this has drawn a reaction from Nollywood veteran Patrick Doyle.

Recall that the music star was the only Nigerian to win a BET award this year when she bagged the plaque for the Best Gospel/Inspirational category.

Patrick Doyle spoke about Tems winning a gospel music award. Photos: @temsbaby, @patrickdoylemedia

Tems was nominated alongside other gospel acts like Cece Winans, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music and more.

Shortly after the news of Tems’ BET win went viral, Patrick Doyle took to his Facebook page to address the matter. The Nollywood actor sympathised with gospel musicians who might have felt slighted.

He also added that they had no business seeking validations from institutions like the BET. According to him, the entertainment industry was in the grip of the devil. He wrote:

“I feel the pain of mainstream gospel artistes who feel slighted that Tems, an evidently secular musician, was awarded the BET award for best gospel song. That said I believe it's about time that committed christians stop seeking validation from fickle institutions like the entertainment industry mafia which by the way is in the grip of satan.”

Nigerians react to Patrick Doyle’s post about BET

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens below:

abiola_yussuff:

“How Tems manage win Gospel award, the matter nor clear sha.”

chuksugwueke:

“That's because the entertainment industry didn't actually intend for the real gospel or gospel artists to thrive, coz if they do, they gonna convert souls fr. In fact It was intentional propaganda that brought gospel into the affairs of these entertainment bodies in the first place. They only select the inspirational gospel songs not the real spiritual ones, that way something like this category can happen and end result always justifiable... ‍♂️ The category is best international inspirational/ gospel song, Not just gospel.”

_stonedaddy:

“If Bobrisky can win best dressed female, why Tems no fit win best gospel artiste?”

Miracle_fundzbaby:

“The way of the kingdom is not for titles or awards!!! ❤❤.”

l.tobiloba:

“What’s so gospel about TEMS songs? That entertainment industry is indeed the grip of Satan.”

_ade_niyi__:

“Truthfully, Tems shouldn't have been nominated in that category let alone won the award, is kirk Franklin and others in that same category a joke to BET??????”

Mazichiko:

“Where’s the lie? Why are gospel artists seeking recognition from BET?”

c._hioma:

“They just gave that award to Tems not to empty her hand at the Bet that my own opinion.”

Mahdiyamohammed:

“Sincerely speaking what song did tems sing that is gospel song?”

