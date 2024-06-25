Burna Boy's team understand the assignment of putting God before anything else as they prepare for business

A viral video of his team members and band singing praise and worship has surfaced on social media, and fans are impressed

Some other music lovers have also shared their hot takes on the importance of putting God first despite being secular artists

Nigerians are all set for Burna Boy's sold-out London concert on June 29, 2024. His fans are super excited and patiently anticipating the African Giant's performance.

However, one thing that has caught the eyes of music lovers is a video of Burna Boy's band, The Outsider, singing and reverencing God.

The Outsiders throw it down for God in praise and worship. Credit: burnaboygram

The video shows the singer's team in high spirits as they sing and cheer to God just before rehearsals. Burna Boy's mum, who also doubled as the singer's manager, was amongst them.

It was such an exciting sight that it impressed many of his fans.

The self-acclaimed African giant will be performing on Saturday, June 29, 2024, along with his band, The Outsiders. Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, said:

"Following the phenomenal success of Burna Boy's record-breaking 2023 show, we are delighted to welcome the artist back to London Stadium for 2024."

Watch video of Burna's team rehearsals here:

Another video has surfaced online, in which Mama Burna said a few words of prayer with the band while praying for extra guest tickets for his sold-out concert.

Nigerians react to The Outsider's rehearsal video

Below is how some of Burna Boy's fans and social media users generally reacted:

@neyomidas:

"Awọn onigbo."

@sholdeemusician:

"Na Cele players full d band."

@bankyhunter:

"U hv to be African to be part of this band."

@ayo_ola316:

"Forget social media clout and igbo! Some of these secular artists honors and reverence God than the gospel artiste."

@macwestrules:

"Everyone knows they are all church boys. My sound engineer and keyboard guy sef don move go for rehearsals."

@im_zzz_z:

"Rehearsal sef na show on him own… swear you didn’t enjoy the vibes!"

@big_confirmer:

"After My Mother in Aunts, Na This Woman Be The Next Best Woman In The World. "

