Anita Okoye, the former wife of singer Paul Okoye of P-square has bagged a new degree in a US college, and she informed her fans of the good news

Her former husband took to the comment section to congratulate her as he shared some emojis to celebrate her

Many of her fans also praised her by wishing her well, while some were quick to taunt the singer's new wife

Anita Okoye, the former wife of Paul Okoye of P-square, is happy to have bagged a new degree from a US college. She shared the good news with her fans on social media.

The mother of three was celebrated by her fans for the new feat. Her ex-husband, Rude Boy also joined other fans to wish her well. He took to the comment section and congratulated her, as he also shared some lovely emojis.

In the picture posted, the woman, who reunited with the singer a few months ago to mark their son's birthday, was wearing her convocation gown as she smiled to the camera.

Fans taunt Ivy over Anita

Some of her fans also took to the comments section to taunt Ivy Ifeoma, they called her Gen Z and noted that it was pregnancy she wanted.

Recall that Anita had filed for divorce from the singer a few years ago. She relocated to the US to pursue a degree and to start her life all over again.

