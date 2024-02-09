Nigerian singer Davido has sparked emotions online with some clips he recently shared on his page

The Afrobeats artist was seen flaunting the diamond studs he got installed on his teeth, alleged to have cost over N20m

In another clip, the singer showed a diamond pendant that carried the face of his late son, Ifeanyi

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, has always loved heavy jewellery, and it seems that his love for it will not wane anytime soon.

Days after his painful overlook at the Grammy Awards, the singer seems to be back to himself and having fun again.

Davido flaunts his $150m pendant with Ifeanyi's face on it. Photo credit: @davido

Some images he shared on his social media pages have got people talking online. In one of the photos making the rounds, Davido was seen flaunting some newly acquired studs installed on his teeth.

How much does Davido's teeth diamond cost?

According to B.B., a celebrity jeweller, the diamonds Davido has installed on his teeth are sure to cost nothing less than N20m each.

He also spoke about the diamond pendant gift given to the singer by his jeweller, Rafael LoandCo.

B.B. revealed that the diamond pendant would cost nothing less than $120k. The pendant was designed to represent Ifeanyi's face, Davido's late son.

It was quite an emotional gift for the singer, who shared an image of the pendant on his page while thanking Rafael for giving him something so thoughtful.

See a photo collage of Davido's diamond teeth and the pendant with his son's face below:

Singer Davido installs N20m diamond stud on his teeth, fans react. Photo credit: @davido

The images for this things were taken from Davido's Instagram stories, fans are yet to react to it.

