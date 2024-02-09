“Ice on My Teeth”: Davido Fixes N20m Diamond on His Teeth, Flaunts Pendant With Ifeanyi’s Face on It
- Nigerian singer Davido has sparked emotions online with some clips he recently shared on his page
- The Afrobeats artist was seen flaunting the diamond studs he got installed on his teeth, alleged to have cost over N20m
- In another clip, the singer showed a diamond pendant that carried the face of his late son, Ifeanyi
Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, has always loved heavy jewellery, and it seems that his love for it will not wane anytime soon.
Days after his painful overlook at the Grammy Awards, the singer seems to be back to himself and having fun again.
Some images he shared on his social media pages have got people talking online. In one of the photos making the rounds, Davido was seen flaunting some newly acquired studs installed on his teeth.
How much does Davido's teeth diamond cost?
According to B.B., a celebrity jeweller, the diamonds Davido has installed on his teeth are sure to cost nothing less than N20m each.
He also spoke about the diamond pendant gift given to the singer by his jeweller, Rafael LoandCo.
B.B. revealed that the diamond pendant would cost nothing less than $120k. The pendant was designed to represent Ifeanyi's face, Davido's late son.
It was quite an emotional gift for the singer, who shared an image of the pendant on his page while thanking Rafael for giving him something so thoughtful.
See a photo collage of Davido's diamond teeth and the pendant with his son's face below:
The images for this things were taken from Davido's Instagram stories
"How I spent N927m in a day" - Davido
Legit.ng recalls a report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.
While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.
However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.
