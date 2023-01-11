Black Sherif @21: Rapper Throws Simple Birthday Party With His Male Friends, Video Melts Many Hearts
- Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif celebrated his 21st birthday in a private ceremony with close friends and members of his team
- In a video from his party that surfaced online, the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker was spotted making a speech before cutting his gold and black themed birthday cake
- The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they continue to shower him with lovely messages and birthday wishes
Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif turned 21 years old on January 9, 2023, and he held a private birthday party to mark his special day.
In the video from his birthday party that has surfaced online, the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker was spotted standing behind his birthday cake as he shared a lovely speech.
Before he cut his 21st birthday cake, he acknowledged his friends who have held him down. He mentioned their names and thanked them for being there to celebrate his special day with him.
Actor IK Ogbonna looks like handsome cartoon character in birthday pictures, celebs, fans celebrate him
Amidst cheers and laughter, Black Sherif cut his birthday cake that was designed in the colours gold and black. The cake had the inscription "Happy Birthday K.K" boldly written on it.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Many shower Black Sherif with sweet mesasges as he marks 21st birthday
trish_asantewaa remarked:
He is so different, there is something special about him
atsweitennis said:
He’s got a great future ahead of him
richman.gh said:
21 years na lie
23rdmarchgiela commented:
I see Sammey, the backbone of Blacko's songs mixing and mastering.
ampomah.richard.1 remarked:
HBD to u #Kweku__❤️❤️
nightengalevee said:
So I grow pass Blacko? how?
The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as many continue to shower him with birthday messages.
Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna clocks new age in style
In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna clocked a new age on Wednesday, January 11.
In the mood of celebration, the movie star took to his official Instagram page with some cool cartoon-like photos to mark his new age.
Ogbonna also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Lord for making him witness yet another celebration.
Source: YEN.com.gh