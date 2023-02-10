Famous music video director TG Omori has yet again sparked another significant conversation online after a call he made

TG Omori, in a post shared online, noted that very soon was going to start a movement where music video directors get to collect 10% royalties for any song they help create

However, this call seems to have stirred emotions and reactions online as netizens query the sense behind the call.

A comment shared online by outspoken music video director TG Omori has sparked a trending conversation across social media and its different communities.

ThankGod Omori Jesam Smith, better known as TG Omori, in a post shared on Twitter, made a special call to recognise the contribution of music video directors.

Music video director TG Omori trends online after making a crazy call for 10% royalties from all music streaming incomes. Photo credit: @boy_director/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

TG noted in his post that very soon, he was going to start a movement where music video directors get at least 10% royalties from the streaming income of every music video they direct.

The videographer's call is coming weeks after he got into an online war with Portable, who accused him of demanding exorbitant fees for his videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After making the 10% call, Omori went on to note that once this ambition was achieved, he would finally buy his dream island and private jets.

See TG Omori's post calling that music video directors get 10% royalties of the streaming income for clips they shoot:

See how netizens reacted to TG Omori's post calling for 10% royalties for to be given to music video director

@khemmiesings:

"How about all the dancers and models start collecting royalties too."

@dh_adoyi:

"If you want that then reduce the cost of production. If I pay you millions to shoot a video why do you want royalties ? Start collaborating with the artiste for a cut of the streaming profits."

@phunkeey_boutique:

"Hmmmm, after charging millions to shoot the video. Hmmm."

@segzz19:

"And I go still pay for the same video u won use collect the royalty ?? I Dnt get o."

@tommybomb_official:

"It will make sense if you cut down your price and still do a good job."

@biglorenz__01:

"Make portable no see this one oooo."

@creamdaddii:

"Na people way u shoot free video for you fit ask royalty."

@ogastreet:

"Even after I pay you ? Fully? That’s means u go shoot for free."

@bollybanty_official:

"This guy na scam!!!. Tell him if he'll not collect initial payment and wait for only 10% royalty make hin see if na sand ppl dey see money do music video."

TG Omori slams Twitter after someone called for his arrest, sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nigerian music video director TG Omori was recently in the news as Portable called out the videographer for charging him $50k to shoot his music video.

In reaction to Portable's dragging online, TG Omori revealed that the $50k was a discounted price, noting that he charged Asake N165 million to shoot the video for Joha.

However, a netizen has reacted to TG Omori's disclosure of his charges by calling for the arrest and sanctioning of the video director.

Source: Legit.ng