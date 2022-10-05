Mavin Record signee, Ayra Starr, has risen from a relatively known star to a superstar, and she is reminiscing her humble beginning

The singer narrated how she engaged the services of family and friends to support her whenever she had concerts to perform at

She highlighted their role at such concerts and Nigerians have reacted differently to her interesting revelation

Every big star has a humbling story or stories to tell before they become known and Mavin record signee, Ayra Starr, is not an exception.

The Rush crooner took to her verified Twitter page to explain how her family and friends used to help her to ginger the crowd during performances.

Ayra Starr highlights how relatives helped her career. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

She disclosed that she usually takes them along so they could assist by screaming her sing and ginger the audience who might not know her song.

After making the interesting disclosure, Ayra Starr gave a shoutout to sapa for doing amazing work for her.

Check out her tweet below:

Nigerians react to Ayra Starr's tweet

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Ayra Starr's funny tweet about how her family and friends used to help her during concerts.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Buxdeenofficial:

"I did this also, big time, and I'm still doing it, well, I believe one day man go blow."

TheMalikSZN:

"Chai, Omo I remember that year, now your streams don dey Rush like stream."

Mayorodion:

"Many people don't really care about you back then, but you didn't give up on your goals and vision, but now they all crushing and loving the vibe..Effort is not appreciated only success is."

juwonffsreload:

:Omo I’m so happy for you babe you deserve every good thing that’s happening to you right now. I remember the Instagram videos of you singing! been a fan since day one."

Iam_abelson:

"Congratulations my love. There are always hard times behind every successful efforts. I'm glad you are getting there."

Ayra Starr performs at Wizkid's Apple Music live

Nigerian music star, Wizkid, trended online as he hosted the Apple Music Live in the UK.

One of the exciting videos from the event showed Mavin’s singer, Ayra Starr, thrilling the audience with some of her songs.

Many netizens took to social media to speak on how Wizkid is about to change Ayra Starr’s career as he did with Tems.

