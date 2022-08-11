Fast-rising international afrobeat singer CKay slams all those who constantly make comparisons among Nigerian singers as to who is more prominent or most popular

The music star said instead of all of the comparisons among afrobeat singers it would be better for them to all come together and push for global dominance as one force

CKay noted that afrobeat is the new pop and not just some trend for western artists to jump on, but a culture that needs to be studied

Internationally renowned singer CKay made bold statements recently during an interview about the Nigerian-originated music genre, afrobeat. He said it's the new pop and carries its own culture.

CKay in the course of the interview knocked all those who constantly make a case to argue who the better artist is or who is a better singer. He said instead of comparisons it would be better for everyone to support each other and enjoy the music.

Afrobeat is the new pop, and it needs to be studied, singer CKay claims Photo credit: @ckay_yo

Source: Instagram

The Emiliano crooner further noted that just as hip-hop culture grew and became a global phenomenon, afrobeat can also achieve such global influence.

Western embrace of afrobeat

The boyfriend singer, Ckay, warned Western fans and artists who want to embrace afrobeat that it is not just a trend to jump on but a culture with its heritage.

CKay also noted that anyone who wants to get into the genre needs to study the culture and understand where it comes from because that's the only way they can thoroughly relate to the music.

Watch the interview below:

Legit. ng captured some of the reactions to CKay's interview:

@adioleconfidence:

"Man spitting wisdom."

@madenlov:

"Hear words of wisdom ❤️❤️❤️❤️ not am the biggest am the richest am the fullest ."

@bigdreamer1700:

"Fact ! ❤️."

@i_be_dillo

"If u don’t gerrit… ."

@evansgram.4

"High da talk."

CKay's message is simple, he is only preaching support

Ugly Blaq a professional blogger and singer spoke with Legit. ng on the recent interview by CKay about the new wave of Western acceptance of Afrobeat.

According to Ugly Blaq:

"All he said are facts and true words, why point out one person as the goat, when they all need to learn how to support each other.

"Whatever they do outside of the country they must always tell the Nigerian and the Afrobeat story and not to allow the western world to hijack it. It is our culture and our heritage. Also, I see no reason for comparisons since they are all making good money with their music."

CKay’s Love Nwantiti released in 2019 makes it to no 1 on the billboard US Afrobeats songs chart

Legit. ng recalls reporting that the song Love Nwantiti by Nigerian singer CKay was named number one on the first Billboard U.S. Afrobeats song charts.

The Billboard U.S Afrobeats songs chart premiered on Tuesday, March 29, ranked the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the US based on a weighted formula.

According to Luminate, formerly MRC Data, Love Nwantiti by CKay drew 4.7 million official US streams in the March 18-24 tracking week.

