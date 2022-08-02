The hugely successful Wizkid's last album, Made in Lagos, has reached a new height in the United States, and fans are excited over it

The album has now sold over 500,000 units in the US, making it the singer's first-ever body of work to hit the milestone

The new achievement was announced by Chart data on Twitter, and members of the Wizkid FC have been bragging about it

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, keeps garnering numbers in the United States since the release of his last album, Made in Lagos.

The album, which houses several hit songs and worldwide acceptance, is still popping as it recorded yet another big achievement despite being released in the year 2020.

Wizkid's album reaches new milestone in the US. Credit: @wizkidayo.

Source: Instagram

In a tweet by Chart data, Made in Lagos has sold over 500,000 copies in the US, and that milestone is Wizkid's first ever. His teeming fans can't help but celebrate it.

Check out the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Made in Lagos' new achievement

Social media users, most especially members of the Wizkid FC, have trooped to the comments section of Chart Data's tweet to drop mixed reactions about the singer's achievement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Sakpo0007_:

"The very first time an African album will be gold eligible in the US, the very first African album to reach 500K units in the US! Wizkid did that without old songs, no Bundles, no frauds, no Statpadding, just 6 music videos. that's why he's the GOAT."

__Daviee_:

"Finally!!!❤️ The first ever African Album/Artiste to achieve this."

Youngboyy48:

"Starboy No clout No Noise, just Doings ❤️African Giant."

Obaoriade:

"I knew something hoooge was coming after those dragging. They never learn."

12 out of 18 songs on MIL sell 100,000 units each in US

The Wizkid FC disturbed social media after their Star Boy recorded yet another massive point with his last body of work.

12 songs out of 18 in the Made in Lagos album sold well over 100,000 each in the United States, and his fans gushed over it.

The new achievement came with another bragging right as Wizkid fans came with his comparison with other singers once again.

Source: Legit.ng