A popular Nigerian music publicist, Mister Kareem dropped a major hint to the excitement of fans of rap music across the country

The music guru shared via his Instagram story that Olamide and M.I Abaga are about to release a song together

It seemed Mister Kareem has listened to the song, and he confirmed that it sounded so good, rap lovers have reacted to his post and look forward to the unreleased music

For the people longing to hear Olamide and M.I Abaga on a song, their wait might finally be over as the rappers are about to drop a collabo.

Olamide and M.I are not best of friends when it comes to working together as fans always pitched them against each other despite doing different styles of raps.

Promoter hints about M.I and Olamide's collabo. Credit: @mi_abaga @olamide

Source: Instagram

M.I prefers to drop his rap lines in hardcore English while Olamide is an indigenous rapper but they seemed ready to give fans a feel of how they would sound like together.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The rappers have on different occasions passed slight digs at each other in previous songs and Mister Kareem declared that their collabo is too sweet.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Mister Kareem's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Mister Kareem's post hinting about M.I Abaga's collabo with Olamide, most of them look forward to the new rap music.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Majorbtc.ng:

"E go choke ajeh we go sabi who better pass."

King_bamie001:

"Now M I don gree to come back to fame featuring the only destiny changer Olamide is main oracle for this industry."

Legendarycrocs:

"Olamide Baddo is the only rapper that stood the test of time, but for this kind battle M no go give am chance coz once 2 rappers don Dey one song na Rap Battle no 2 ways. I just can’t wait."

_Aare_:

"Wow….no doubt this gon be so lit."

Official_boymaim:

"This is it…M.I is my Idol of Nigerian rap."

Leaked conversation between Olamide and Buju gets fans excited

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music lovers were gearing up to witness another superstar collaboration as a WhatsApp conversation between Olamide and Buju got leaked.

The two acts played around the new work they are doing together in the chat to raise their fans' expectations.

Nigerians expressed their excitement about what is coming from Olamide and Buju, majority of them liked their communication flow.

Source: Legit.ng