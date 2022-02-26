Popular Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun who is better known as Wizkid recently snagged two awards at NAACP Image Awards

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards aired live on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET and saw several stars going home with awards

Only a few days ago, Wizkid and Asa left fans excited after it was revealed that they will be working together on a project

Multiple award-winner, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has left fans feeling very proud after he achieved yet another milestone with his hit song, Essence, with Tems.

The singer bagged two awards. Photo credit: Wizkid, NAACP Image Awards

Source: Instagram

The remix which featured Canadian singer, Justin Bieber was awarded the Outstanding International Song at the NAACP image awards.

However, that was not all as under the Outstanding Music Video/ Virtual Album category, the original Essence song came top, snagging the award as well.

See post below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Jubilation in the air as Asa and Wizkid are about to drop music together

Two music superstars, Wizkid and Asa will be working together on a project to the excitement of their teeming fans.

The song IDG is off Asa's new V album which is due for release on February 25, 2022, and the France based singer announced on her Instagram story channel.

Wizkid quickly topped the Twitter trend list after tweeting about the new project with the legendary singer Asa.

Calm Down: Nigerian singer Rema spotted with American star Jason Derulo grooving to singer's hot new song

Rema may have released a new song titled Calm Down but the singer is definitely out here doing anywhere doing anything but that.

Just recently, a video of the Mavin artist with American pop star, Jason Derulo surfaced on social media and it has left quite a number of people excited.

In the now-viral video, the two singers are seen doing a sleek choreography to Rema's new song which is fast proving to be a hit song.

While Jason sports a black shirt with a pair of distressed jeans, Rema opts for a white and green track set with a baseball hat and some dark sunglasses.

Source: Legit.ng