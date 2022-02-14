A talent manager and PR expert Adenekan Mayowa popularly known as Mayorspeaks has shared his opinion on a song recently released by Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington titled So Natural.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Mayorspeaks analysed Adesua's debut song and compared it with the attempts of other actresses who made attempts to sing but never tried it again.

Adenekan said that the song comes from a beautiful place, adding that it comes from someone who has had beautiful love experiences."

“There are songs that have been made out of great love experiences. So Natural is a rare masterpiece that shows that it comes from a beautiful place, specifically written for the celebration of love and So Natural, is a great tune".

Speaking further, the music analyst also said social media comments serve as testaments of the goodness of the song.

"The song disappoints critics on social media who expect a mediocre production from Susu. It surpassed their expectations in both lyrics, style and visuals. Leaving them with absolutely nothing but good music to talk about.

Speaking further on Adesua's debut song, Adenekan posited:

"Most people have been left love-struck with only the option of leaving positive reviews. It's a clear indication that Nigerians only love and listen to good music. They will support you if your music is unique and your sound is original. Susu's song So Natural has demonstrated both. For many Nigerians who have listened to it, it was love at first sight".

Mayorspeaks compares Adesua's song to other actresses' earlier experiments with music

"Judging from the opinions of many Nigerians before the release of the song, it was obvious that expectations were not high due to Nigerians' past disappointment with songs made by some Nollywood stars. The likes of Tonto Dikeh, Genevieve and Omotola.This is simply an indication that Adesua will surpass the likes of Tonto Dikeh, Genevieve and others who have at one time or the other attempted music."

Adenekan also applauded Adesua saying:

"What is even more amazing is that she didn’t succumb to pressure and took the time to dish out great sound and a fantastic video. The song is a beautiful rendition of her successful marriage life, and her followers are already craving more.

The lyrics of the song is simple yet carries a lot of powerful messages. It was written specifically to fit her vocal strength and style. The structure of the song was well thought out".

Adesua joins league of actresses who tried their hands in music

Nollywood’s Adesua Etomi has joined the likes of Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde among other actresses who made attempts to be a part of the music industry.

After months of building suspense, The Wedding Party actress finally took to her Instagram page with a post letting fans know that her first official single, So Natural, was released.

Adesua equally told her community of online supporters that an official video for the song has also been released.

