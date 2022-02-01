Popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu have been dating since December 2021

Families of the lovebirds have differed over the couple's relationship, and according to gossip mill, Diamond's mom said she'll never support the marriage between her son and Zuchu

Tanzanian media personality Juma Lokole publicly announced news of Diamond and Zuchu dating

On February 1, Romy shared a video of Diamond and Zuchu dressed in Islamic attires worn during weddings, making their way to a big tent full of people; women seated on one side and men on the other

Diamond Platnumz's brother DJ Romy Jons has shared a video, suggesting that it was taken at the singer's wedding and Zuchu.

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu on their wedding day. Photo: Romy Jons.

Source: Instagram

Diamond and his WCB Wasafi signee have been dating since December 2021, and it seems they decided to formalise their relationship.

Romy shared a video of the lovebirds dressed in Islamic attires worn during weddings, making their way to a big tent full of people; women seated on one side and men on the other.

Zuchu and Diamond looked happy and danced to Taarab tunes before guests.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It is not clear whether it was Diamond and Zuchu's wedding or they were attending a friend's wedding.

"(What's currently happening in Madale. My younger brother Nasibu you can now settle down. Get a baby and name him after me),"

Rommy captioned the video, watch it below:

A number of Diamond's fans have suggested that he is married to Zuchu and showered the new couple with lovely congratulatory messages.

Diamond Platnumz's baby mamas Tanasha Donna and Hisma Mobetto enjoy quality time together

Legit.ng previously reported that Diamond Platnumz' baby mama, Himisa Mobetto landed in Kenya earlier this year for a fundraising event in the Kayole area of the country.

Despite her tight official visit schedule, the Tanzanian fashion icon spared some time to hang out with her co-baby mam, Tannasha Donna, just as she had earlier promised to make it happen.

The two Diamond Platnumz's ex-girlfriends surprised their fans with their unexpected cordial relationship as they both enjoyed each other's company.

Source: Legit.ng