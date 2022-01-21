Wizkid's manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock recently shared gorgeous photos on her Instagram page

The mum of one whose pictures were photo bombed by her son donned a sheer sleeveless gown as she posed

While many commented on the beautiful photos, others could not help but talk about her mid section which seemed to be protruded

Jada, Wizkid's baby mama, has got people speculating and guessing on social media after she shared new photos of herself on Instagram.

The singer's manager wore a sleeveless animal print gown with a matching headscarf as she posed in the photos which her son photo bombed.

Nigerians say Jada is pregnant with her second child. Photo credit: @jada_p

The mum of one in her caption pointed out that her son, Zion is forever getting into her photos.

"When your kid is forever photo bombing your pictures!"

Nigerians react

While many complemented the beautiful photos, others were focused on the fact that Jada looked pregnant especially since her stomach appeared protruded in the dress.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

bigballer01_:

"FC welcoming a baby soon.. did y'all see that?"

regularflexoffender:

"Congratulations ❤️"

khiz_kems:

"You look stunning mum zee."

moneyticc:

"Mama Z too fine."

henyvbaby:

"The flyest "

modupegram:

"Wizkid needs to rest."

strut_those_heels:

"Women cannot eat in peace gain weight in peace. Someone can have fibroids or health issues but It has to be pregnant SIGH."

prankhottie:

"This lady is so pretty."

richy_rouse:

"Wiz is taking good care of you Big Jada."

Wizkid's first baby mama praises him

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s fans asked questions online after their curiosity was piqued by his baby mama and son, Shola Ogudu and Tife.

Taking to their individual Instagram pages, Shola and Tife shared a photo of the singer and accompanied it with a cryptic caption.

In the caption, the duo thanked God for being amazing and continued to shower more praise names on the creator.

Shola and Tife’s post made fans feel like there was some big news they weren’t let in on and many of them asked questions on what they were celebrating.

