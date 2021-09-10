Music star, Rugar has in a recent interview revealed that he used to repair phones at computer village ikeja and do music on the side

The musician took fans through a miraculous journey of how he met D'Prince and got signed to Jonzing world

Rugar said the internet helps artistes a lot nowadays as he can attribute his success to direct message he got from D'Prince all the way from America

Buzzing music star, Michael Adebayo popularly known as Rugar in a recent interview with Adeshope Olajide took fans through his incredible journey to stardom and how he was living his life before stardom.

The Jonzing world act revealed that I used to repair mobile phones at the popular computer village in Ikeja, record freestyle music in his spare time and share on the internet.

Rugar reveals how internet help him in linking up with D'Prince Credit: @rugaroffiical

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"I used to work in computer village, repairing phones and all, so in my spare time I just do freestyles and post on Instagram, thang God for internet it has made it easy for talents to be discovered. So I just do that and go to work".

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He then explained how he met with his label boss, D'Prince

All of a sudden I saw a DM from From D'Prince. He was in American on tour with Rema that time he told me that he's coming back very soon and wants to start working with me.

I was stunned, I was like could this be it? let me sleep small and wake up.What gave me the assurance was D Prince didn't wait to get home before he called me to start coming. Immediately he got the airport he called me to say he just landed and wanted me to come to the studio, I left everything I was doing took an uber went straight to Dprince's house that's where it started we started recording from then.

Reactions

psalmxindyn:

"Getting prepared for opportunities is the .Sell yourself even when no buyer is in sight. Heaven will shine the light on you someday. thanks Shobzy".

okemzy27:

"Grace found him".

kidraofficial:

"Stories like this dey always motivate me".

joe.omeiza:

"Big fan of this boy".

Rema other young Africans make Forbes 30 under 30 list

Music star, Rema is among the young Africans who made Forbes 30 under 30 list, of African young people who are distinguished in their chosen careers.

This year's edition of Forbes 30 under 30 had 6 Nigerians on the list with the 21-year old Rema joining older colleagues, Burna Boy and Wizkid in achieving the laudable feat.

Other Nigerians that made the list are Ifan Ifeanyi Michael (filmmaker and creative artist), Timilehin Bello (founder of Media Panache), Temidayo Oniosun (Founder of Space in Africa), Amarachi Nwosu (visual artist) and Wale Lawal (Editor in chief of The Republic).

Source: Legit.ng