Legendary Nigerian record label owner, Kenny Ogungbe better known as Baba Keke is a household name when it comes to the music business in the country

Baba Keke has carved a niece for himself in the old school and contemporary music in Nigeria with his Prime Time Africa and Kennis Music platforms.

The veteran broadcaster has turned raw and upcoming talents into superstars in the last couple of years and most of them are eternally grateful for his impact on their successful music careers.

Baba Keke and Kennis Music stars. Credit: official2baba @kennyogungbe @jaywonjuwonlo

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some music talents that have benefitted from Baba Keke's Kennis Music record label and how he transformed them into the stars they are today.

1. 2Baba

2Baba is arguably the most successful artist to ever be on Kennis Music's platform, the multiple awards-winning superstars had his debut album as a solo artiste Face2Face under the label.

The album housed hits like African Queen and Nfana Ibaga which earned him international recognition.

2Baba joined the Label after he left the Platashun Boyz group and become a solo artist, Baba Keke produced his Face2Face album

2. Eedris Abdulkareem

Another artist that benefited from Kenny Ogungbe's music label is Eedris Abdulkareem.

He was introduced to Baba Keke by Steve Babaeko during Primetime Africa programme on Rayposer.

Eedris released 3 albums under the label including monster hits like Jaga Jaga and Mr Lecturer.

3. Jaywon

Jaywon is another successful artiste that was signed to Kennis Music, he has several hits released under the label including This Year and Facebook Love.

4. Tony Tetuila

Tony Tetuila was a member of the defunct Remedies before he went solo under the Kennis Music label, he released 4 successful albums for the label including My Car.

5. Essence

Essence is another proud member of the Kennis Music family, she is the Label's first lady and the voice behind the popular Superstory sound track.

6. Joel Amadi

Jeol Amadi is one of the longest serving artistes on Kennis music label, he released several hit songs for the platform and will remain eternally grateful to Baba Keke.

Kelly Handsome

Kelly Handsome is another successful artist under Kennis Music label, his Maga Don Pay track remains an evergreen.

8 Faze

Another ex-Plantashun Boyz member, Faze had a successful stint under Baba Keke's label.

