2004 was the year and the Nigerian entertainment scene was unravelling, just like a flowering plant would mature to bloom. It was obvious, there was a lacuna of one vital thing; an opportunity for the budding music fans to catch the hottest stars performing their favourite songs on stage - enter Rhythm Unplugged, put together by Flytime Promotions.

Artist lineup for 2021 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged

One thing can be sure of the Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged concert, all the artists in the lineup are some of the biggest of the year, or of their genre. This wasn't different for the 2021 edition held at the Eko Convention Center on December 23rd.

Sequel to the release of one of the biggest global hits of 2021 - ‘Body’, and a chart-topping album featuring Davido, 6lack, Polo G, Arr Dee, and many more, Tion Wayne made his homecoming at the Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged show, performing banger after banger. So did fellow UK artist, Lancey Foux, who has been co-signed by the likes of Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Skepta and Lil Yatchy. Lancey Foux was true to his words when he said, ‘We’re gonna make a movie. The audience definitely had both artists in awe of the genuine love they have in Nigeria.

Other artists to grace the Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged stage include;

Adekunle Gold is on the back of a successful transition to Afro-Pop, and several commercially booming singles and collaborations in 2021.

Ayra Starr had an incredibly successful debut album "19 and Dangerous".

Blaqbonez had just gone mainstream with his debut studio album "Sex Over Love" and his atypical style of rap delivery.

Buju's "Sorry I'm late" album came and became an instant success, cementing his status as one of the best contemporary vocalists on the scene currently.

Ckay arguably had the best year as a Nigerian artist with his monster global hit "Love Nwantiti", and DJs, including DJ Consequence, DJ Obi, DJ Spade (Drake's official DJ).

It didn't end there, Fireboy who is already chilling with the big boys, Ladipoe, Lojay, and his 2021 mega-hit "Monalisa", Mayorkun, Oxlade, Rema, Ruger, Teezee, Teni and Wurld.

Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged has never disappointed fans; the record remained in the 2021 edition with the prospect that the next edition will be a bigger success. Since the first edition, which was a sold-out show at Fantasyland in Ikoyi, Flytime Promotions has consecutively organized Rhythm Unplugged for 17 years, except for 2020 (due to COVID-19 safety concerns), and featuring music legends and artists in their prime, both foreign and local.

The 2021 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged was part of a 4-day Flytime Music Festival, held on December 23rd, 2021. Coming from the backdrop of a successful last edition in 2019 which had American rap legend, Ma$e, a then Grammy-nominated teenage reggae sensation and now a Grammy winner, Koffee and the African Giant, Burna Boy.

The bar was raised high once again as it has always been done every year, it’s a wonder what Flytime has planned for 2022. We’ll be staying tuned.

