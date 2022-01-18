Maleek, one of the young boys, who make up the group called Ikorodu Bois recently turned a new age

The group took to their official Instagram page to share the piece of good news with their fans and followers

Nigerians including celebrities stormed their comment section to congratulate Maleek and wish him well

Maleek, one of the boys in the Ikorodu Bois group, turned 12 on Tuesday, January 18, and the news was shared online.

In the mood of celebration, a fun video of Maleek dancing was uploaded on their official Instagram page.

Maleek of Ikorodu Bois celebrates 12th birthday. Photos: @ikorodu_bois

In the video, an excited Maleek was spotted dancing with a black t-shirt on and a towel wrapped around his waist.

He was later found on a huge water drum, decorated with balloons. Number balloons denoting his age was spotted his his hands as he posed for the camera.

Watch the video below:

Nigeriand celebrate Maleek

A recreation of 21 Savage, Lildurk and Nardo Wick’s song

Ikorodu Bois in their usual fashion dropped their version of the music video of the song Who Want Smoke by international artistes, 21 Savage, Lildurk and Nardo Wick.

The boys made use of an uncompleted building as well as the roadside to bring their piece to life as they donned oversized shirts and coats.

Improvising for cars and other expensive gadgets, Ikorodu Bois had their wheelbarrow and an iron carriage. One of the musicians is on dread and a mop head took care of that part. The boys also engaged other hands as they recreated fighting scenes in the video as well.

