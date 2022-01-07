A fan of female music star, Omawumi has taken her intolerance to an unreasonable level as the singer shared the comments on social media

The fan Rosemary Iduwa wondered why Omawumi will be locking her comment section and said some unprintable words to her and her child

Omawumi replied to Rosemary in a lengthy post and gave her doses of what she served in multiple folds

A fan of Omawumi said unpalatable things to her and her child because the singer chose to lock her own comment section.

Omawumi shared the message the fan identified as Rosemary sent to her on Instagram and blasted her in an extraordinary fashion.

Omawumi hits back at a fan. Credit: @omawonder

Source: Instagram

The unreasonable fan said Omawumi would mourn her own child and this did not go down well with the singer who responded.

Omawumi gave the fan a deserved response in a lengthy post.

The Bottom Belle crooner said she doesn't need to explain anything on social media as she gave the fan a massive clap back.

Her post read:

"The purpose of this rant is to make people like that twerp, that ant, that dead among the living faceless carcass that sent that to me, may the rot start from the hand you used in typing that into your soul!"

The singer also urged people that send unreasonable things to her to come out and say it to her face instead of using social media.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

A number of Omawumi's fans and celebrity colleagues have sent her encouraging words and lampooned the fan.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mercyjohnsonokojie:

"God forbid this sis, who will speak a word and it will come to pass when God has not spoken it? your entire house hold will always only be celebrated in long life, happiness and prosperity, today and always."

Officialwaje:

"Abeg ignore Mcshew."

Uzoosimkpa:

"God forbid!!! Back to sender a hundred fold!"

Tonye_f:

"It is not your portion. You and your children and family are blessed by almighty God. @rosemary_iduwa is calling the curse upon her own head. #returntosender."

Toochiugoala:

"All I know is that You will not know the agony of loosing a child, Amen."

Source: Legit.ng