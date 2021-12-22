A die-hard Wizkid fan has stirred massive reactions on social media after making a juicy offer to the singer

The fan who was immersed in the joy of seeing Wizkid perform offered his dear girlfriend to the Essence crooner in appreciation of his love for the singer

Nigerians have hit out at the fan for offering his girlfriend to the singer, some of them pitied the innocent lady

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid continues to warm hearts and fans keep showing massive love both online and offline.

The Made in Lagos crooner got one of his fans screaming during a recent concert in Lagos and offered his girlfriend to the musician in appreciation of his music.

In a video that surfaced online, the overzealous fan was filmed at the concert screaming at the top of his voice for Wizkid to come and take his dear girlfriend.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video

Nigerians have reacted to the video of fan that offered his girlfriend to Wizkid, most of them hit out at him.

De_majestic1:

"And the galfrnd will still be calling him ride or die."

Benny_lee04:

"Dat guy nor get girlfriend nor vex."

Callme_gozie:

"He doesn't have one trust me."

Omoola_h:

"Wizkid. Take me oooo. I’m available. All this guys don’t like me again. I get yansh and bwess incase you don’t know."

Pastriesparties:

"As Christmas gift abi watin."

Zeenel_hair:

"Machala fans are obsessed Abeg."

Meliblackme:

"May God no give us boyfriend when go use us do Giveaway."

Ayosyno:

"I’ll give him my sis without collecting dowry."

