Nigerian singer, Davido, is one celebrity who has mixed with a lot of people and he does not fail to show how much they mean to him

The singer was in Abuja recently for a concert and the highlight of the show was the moment Mayorkun appeared on stage when the song they did together came on

Davido could not hide his excitement, the crowd went wild as he pranced around the stage with a huge grin on this face

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, was pleasantly surprised by his former signee, Mayorkun at his Abuja concert recently.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, one of the highlights of the concert was Mayorkun's appearance on stage.

Davido laughs out of the joy of sighting Mayorkun Photo credit: @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

Davido and Mayorkun on stage

During the concert, Davido's hit single with Mayorkun, The Best came on and as soon as he started performing it alone, Mayorkun entered the stage from behind.

Davido's face lighted up as he laughed loudly and jumped to embrace Mayorkun, they then disengaged and took over the stage.

A few seconds later, they both pranced to the middle of the stage and the crowd went wild as Davido lifted Mayorkun up like a baby.

Mayorkun definitely enjoyed how happy he made Davido:

"So, I went to surprise David at his Abuja show yesterday and I can pay anything just to see his face light up like that@! Ha ha!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

delar_apparel:

"David is such a free spirited human being."

kinggoldenof_lagos:

"Reward for raising and always trying to help people."

iam_amaliperfect:

"The smile on David’s face is so amazing."

sexydimple_official:

"Brotherhood is bond."

diaryofamoviediva:

"I can see the genuine happiness on his face."

salisusahadat:

"He really deserves this and more, he is a sweet soul."

Mayorkun pushes Victony in wheelchair on stage

Meanwhile, Mayorkun got people commending the principles of humility he picked up from his former boss, Davido.

A video of Mayorkun pushing around colleague, Victony, in his wheelchair on stage during a performance made the rounds on social media.

The singers have a hit single, Holy Father and that was the song they performed together to the excitement of fans.

