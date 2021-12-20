Music star, Naira Marley, is boasting about his new pendant on social media and he shared reasons for the lovely design

The singer also boasted that the new pendant is the best over what any of his contemporaries ever possessed

Naira Marley rocked the pendant in his new exotic ride and Nigerians can't stop talking about the good life he is living

Nigerian musician, Naira Marley is boasting about his three new achievements on social media and he is flaunting them in a big way.

The singer acquired an African map-themed pendant and referred to it as the hardest piece by anyone in the entertainment game.

Naira Marley flaunts new pendant. @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley further said he can explain the design of the pendant that came with different messages:

"It’s not just map of Africa, u see d 3 baby angels? U see d glocks? U see d prison bars? U see d nappy? U see NM in the superman thing? U see d blood diamonds? I can explain."

Check out the video of the pendant design below:

Naira Marley launches new executive ride

The singer also shared a video of himself enjoying the best life in an exotic ride he just acquired.

He popped an expensive drink to celebrate his wins and asked fans what they feel about his new pendant, expensive ride, and song.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Fans have reacted to Naira Marley's post about his new acquisitions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kvng_toriphiny_:

"I love everything about you president More good life Marley Naira opor seeee."

Haryormideh_3:

"I like your new single kojosese."

Kingderaswt:

"You’re the best in the music industry as long as am concerned."

Boy_d.m:

"They can't quench your fire."

Bashir_hassan_olawale:

"Omoh this is pure Gold."

Enny_marley:

"If i no like am Wetin I gain."

Don't wait for everything to be perfect before enjoying life: Naira Marley

Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley advised his fans that there's more to life than waiting for the period one would no longer be bothered.

The music star was spotted posing with a newspaper vendor's bicycle and was happy at the same time.

Nigerians received his comments with mixed reactions.

