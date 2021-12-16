DJ Humility in a recent interview opened up about being a part of the success stories of many top Nigerian music stars

The veteran entertainer explained how he played their songs on the radio during the 18 years he spent with Rhythm FM

The DJ, however, explained that nowadays it’s so insulting when the same set of music stars are quick to direct him to their managers when he tries to reach out

Veteran entertainer DJ Humility recently had a sit-down interview with media personality Frankstan and he had a lot to share about his experience in the industry.

A portion of the interview making the rounds on social media captured the veteran DJ talking about the humble days of some music stars who have risen to the top in the industry.

DJ humility mentioned how Dbanj used to arrange speakers for him back in the days and he also mentioned how he was the first to put Banky W on stage in Nigeria.

According to him, a lot of people are not aware of some of these stories which is why it is important to speak up on occasions.

Why most DJs do not pay mind to upcoming stars

DJ Humility emphasized that he knows his role in the journey of top musicians. The disc jockey also recounted how he spent so much time promoting artistes during the 18 years that he spent with the popular Lagos-based radio station, Rhythm FM.

In a different portion of the interview, he said it’s always so insulting when the same crop of artistes direct him to their managers whenever he reaches out to them.

He said it’s the reason why most DJs do not pay mind to upcoming stars because they know what they can be capable of when they make it to the top.

Reactions

iamellelee said:

"The man is making sense."

drey_photo_graphy said:

"We rise by lifting others sir."

iamdx2 said:

"If I should tell you my experience with DJs ,OAPs ..especially radio DJs omo the experience is so mad .. But when u blow, they will start pointing fingers that they were part of your success .. I am not talking about Dj Humility don't get me wrong ..but I have some terrible DJs and OAPs I have come across."

felbarns said:

"Everyone has to start from somewhere. Even you too started from somewhere. I am sure someone out there can say the was the first to get your your first DJ gig. No man is an island. So there is nothin new on this."

