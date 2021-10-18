Music superstar, Davido was heavily criticised after a video of himself and BBNaija star, Angel chilling together surfaced on the internet

Fans lashed out at Davido for stooping to Angel's level by dancing with her in the video and also smoking in it

Davido's lawyer who also manages angel, Bobo F. Ajudua have reacted to the backlash and declared that those talking were not the artiste fans

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke better known as Davido received wide criticism when a video of himself and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate Angel hits the internet.

Davido and Angel's lawyer react to backlash. Credit: @prince_ii @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Loads of fans criticised the musician for chilling with Angel and lashed out at the reality star for forcing herself on all the male celebrities available.

Some of the fans said the market Angel was advertising in the BBNaija house is selling faster than she could ever imagine.

Davido and Angel share same lawyer

Legit.ng earlier reported that the music star, Davido, and reality star, Angel share the same lawyer and management company.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

They are both managed by the same law firm, B.F.A & Co and the two stars have it on their social media bio as their inquiries contacts.

While some fans congratulated Angel, some said it is not an achievement.

Davido and Angel's lawyer reacts

Their lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua had a slight delay while trying to get on board a plane with his family recently and he addressed the situation in a question and answer session with fans on Instagram.

Ajudua announced the flight delay on his Instagram story:

"Flight was meant to take off 10:22 it is now 11:34 how is your eve going?"

A fan asked him about the Davido and Angel backlash situation:

"Hope Davido is not mad at Angel for the backlash he is getting from his fans?"

He responded that the people making criticising Davido are not his fans:

"I'm sure everyone knows him better than that. More importantly, any backlash he's getting is not from any of his fans. He knows that."

Angel brags as fans criticize Davido for chilling with her

Davido was got everyone talking after chilling with BBNaija star, Angel and having for together with her.

Fans said Davido was too accessible such that someone with a reputation like Angel got to meet him.

Angel however told critics that she still has more things that will make them mad in store.

Source: Legit