The Cannes Film Festival has sent a notice to all celebrities preparing to show up at the preeminent event on how to dress

The international film festival is set to begin in France on Tuesday, May 13 and will run through May 24

The organisers' new red carpet rule came up months after American rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori’s Grammy stunt

Following Bianca Censori (and other celebrities inspired by her divisive Grammys outfit), the Cannes Film Festival is out to fight against such displays.

The Cannes Film Festival, starting on May 13 in France, has announced its dress code for this year, which includes a strict rule on wearing anything obscene.

In recent years, the star-studded event has perhaps received more attention for the clothes worn by its famous visitors than the lineup of feature films shown on the Croisette.

But new outfit regulations, created for 'the sake of decorum,' will be adopted when French director Amélie Bonnin's Leave One Day opens the ceremony this week.

According to the organisers, the austere move is an attempt to quell the celebrity penchant for 'naked dresses' - daring costumes that disclose far more than they conceal - on the red carpet.

"For decency reasons, bareness is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival,' states a Cannes festival document.

'The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."

The unexpected new policy appears in a recent festival-goers charter, which includes a variety of guidelines for expected public behaviour.

Guests are scheduled to gather in the Grand Auditorium Louis Lumière for some of Cannes' most high-profile film screenings throughout the course of a crowded seven-day schedule.

It's understood that the historic venue has adopted a more conservative dress code, with suits, dinner jackets, and floor-length evening gowns taking precedence over headline-grabbing looks.

Classic little black dresses, cocktail dresses, pant-suits, stylish shirts, and attractive sandals, with or without heels, will all be acceptable.

While the decision to impose a more stringent regulation is unprecedented, it is unclear whether French television broadcasters, concerned about airing bareness, played a part in its implementation, People.com reported.

France Télévisions broadcasts major red carpet events in France, such as the Cannes Film Festival.

The yearly ceremony has recently attracted more models and influencers than actors and directors, resulting in a surge in risqué red carpet fashion.

