Nollywood special effect make-up artist Hakeem Ajibola, better known as Hakeem Effect, has every reason to be thankful to his creator for keeping him alive. He shared a recording of an attack on his life and that of his staff while travelling through Ikenne, Ogun State.

Gunmen attacked the award-winning beauty specialist, and bullets badly damaged the bus he was travelling with.

Hakeem Effect says his driver was shot

In the clip, Hakeem Effect who was responsible for Femi Adebayo's scary face in one of his movies noted that his driver tried a lot to save all the people on the bus, and he gave him the go-ahead to manoeuvre it even if it meant the bus would be badly damaged.

The make-up artist revealed that his driver, known as Legba, was shot at a close range, and bullets were flying everywhere during the attack.

Hakeem Effect thanked God for his life and added that his wife and all the people who were on the bus with him came out alive.

Fans react to Hakeem Effect's video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the makeup artist about his attack. Here are some comments below.

@femiadebayosalami:

"Alhamdulilah...olorun mo dupe o. May the Almighty continue to be our guard."

@authenticmuy:

"Oluwaseun oooooooo . May The good Lord keep protecting us all."

@adeniyijohnson:

"God keep keeping us o."

@adedimejilateef:

"Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah, may the almighty continue to protect you . Thank you God."

@akinlovefar:

"God will continue to protect you in Jesus name amen."

@biolabayo1:

"Oluwaseun! Congratulations my brother. God almighty will continue to keep us from all evil in Jesus name."

@chief_femibranch:

"Jesus!! Thank God for His protection bro."

@koredewealthobasan:

"Thank God oooo. God’s protection shall be on us always."

@kunleafo:

"The protector is at work ."

@aishalawal1:

"Ahhhhhh oluwaseun, o abo olohun a wa lori wa o."

Juwon Awe dies after being shot by gunmen

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, fast-rising Nollywood actor Awe, was reportedly shot by unknown gunmen in 2020. He was allegedly shot on his way to Ilorin.

Awe was driving the car when an armed bandit attacked their vehicle and shot at him. Nollywood actress Toyosi Adesanya was with him when the ugly incident happened.

The late actor worked as a continuity manager, actor and driver before he met his unfortunate end.

Source: Legit.ng