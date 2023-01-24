Celebrated film writer Tracy Oliver has disclosed that the hit Black American movie, Girls Trip, is set to return with a part two

In an exclusive interview on Variety, she stated that the ladies would travel to Ghana and that is where a majority of the scenes would be shot

The news has excited many fans of the movie as they take to social media to express their excitement

Seasoned Film writer, producer and director, Tracy Oliver, has revealed that all the cast of the 2017 hit movie Girls Trip are set to return for a sequel.

A scene from Girls Trip. Photo Source: @mefeater

Source: Twitter

Disclosing details in a recent interview on Variety Studio, she stated that even though it was meant to be a secret, she could not hide her excitement as she dropped hints on the show.

She revealed that the original Girls Trip cast which starred popular black American movie stars Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish will reunite again in Ghana for the much-anticipated sequel of the movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tracy Oliver also disclosed that the ladies will attend the popular Afrobeat music festival Afrochella, now Afro Future festival which normally takes place in December in Accra Ghana annually.

Girls Trip was produced by Will Packer, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, and co-written by Kenya Barris and Oliver, a plot which they developed with Erica Rivinoja.

Reactions as Tracy Oliver shares hidden secrets about Girl Trip 2 in an interview

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have shown excitement after the news hit the internet.

@iamowusuaa commented:

Regina Hall and Queen Latifah in Ghana?? Okaaayyy. I neeeeeed binoculars to catch glimpses of them shooting

@NanaYhaw_ said:

The PR worked and it's gonna be bigger this year.

@oh_ababinho remarked:

Ghana to the wiase >>>>

@jaylszn stated:

if Kofi Siriboe is in it, then fine

@JWEZEE commented:

Waaaaaatttt!!! this is amazing. Big ups Ghana.

@_forevershi said:

Can’t wait until it comes outtt I hope Kofi is in this one to

@lesalami said:

If you don’t buy your Ghana December ticket in January..hmmm

Hollywood star Michael Blackson visits his mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson posted footage in which he was seen spending time with his family.

The entertainer bonded with his mother, some women, and children at his village in Agona East District of Ghana's Central Region.

While some fans found his Fante accent funny, many observed that the comedian looks like his mom.

Source: YEN.com.gh