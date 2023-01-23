Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has posted footage in which he is seen spending time with his family

The entertainer bonded with his mother, some women, and children at his village in Agona East District of Ghana's Central Region

While some fans found his Fante accent funny, many observed that the comedian looks like his mom

Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson, has posted a video bonding with his family at Agona Nsaba in Agona East District of Ghana's Central Region.

The comedian was filmed in the company of his mother, some women, and children. His mom and one of the women spoke Fante, which the comedian said he barely understood.

How Michael Blackson captioned the footage

Sharing the clip on his Instagram account, the comedian, who is based in the US, wrote:

''I think my mom and our village ladies were gossiping about me. If you understand Fante or you read lips, please tell me what they were saying,'' he wrote.

Michael Blackson attempted to express himself in Fante in the footage but ended up triggering laughter with his accent.

While some fans found his accent funny, many observed that the comedian looks like his mom, as one said their ''resemblance is deep''.

Watch the video below:

How fans reacted to Michael Blackson's video

Migsrobert00 said:

The resemblance is deep.

Linda.forson.58910 commented:

I now understand why you’re a comedian, a Fante.

Wf40k commented:

Look just like your mom❤️.

Student_of_thegame added:

You look just like ya moms.

Shandia commented:

“Look at our very own son, eh? You are looking good oooh” Mom: “This one? He deh take good care of me.”

