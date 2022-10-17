Ace filmmaker Kunle Afolayan puts his faith in God's hands as he hopes Anikulapo gets selected by the Oscars Nigerian committee before the deadline date

This news comes weeks after Afolayan slammed the Oscars for rejecting his epic blockbuster movie from representing Nigeria at the annual awards

The filmmaker had announced on his social media page that the movie academy had given the Nigerian selection committee a week's extension to re-vote and pick a movie for Nigeria

Popular filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has taken to social media to infuriate hope as he confirms that the International film academy award organisers, the Oscars, have given its Nigerian committee a week to re-vote and present a film for Nigeria at the next award ceremony.

Kunle Afolayan had taken to social media some weeks back to call out the Nigerian Oscar selection committee for rejecting his movie Anikulapo, Elesin Oba and Agesinkole.

Kunle Afolayan confirms that the Oscars have extended the deadline for submitting films to re-present Nigeria at the 2022 awards. Photos credit: @kunleafo

However, the filmmaker's public outcry has echoed in the right halls as he and his colleagues have been given another opportunity to make the award nomination shortlist.

Kunle, in his post confirming the extension of the deadline and re-presentation opportunity, wrote saying he believes God's hands are in the matter while noting that he was keeping his fingers crossed.

See Kunle Afolayan's post confirming the extension below:

See some of the reactions stirred online by Kunle Afolayan's post about Oscar's deadline extension:

@authenticmuy:

"Let’s do this, bro."

@tayofaniran:

"Worthy."

@abiolaabdul02:

"Wow... the Oscars watched Anikulapo and were shocked Nigeria didn't submit it."

@st_xxl007:

“Anikulapo is A Beautiful Movie! And it deserves Oscar selection."

@toyinbanjo:

"Anikulapo to the world! This will happen with the help of the lord."

@oloyo_authentic:

"Anikulapo to the World, Yorubaland to the World."

@egobureteniola:

"Keeping our fingers crossed, it'll happen."

