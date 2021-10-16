Nollywood comic actress, Amarachi Amusi has surprised her mother with a brand new Toyota Venza gift

The actress shared the emotional moment she presented the brand new car gift to her dear mother and showered her with lovely words

Fans and colleagues of the comic act have commented on the lovely video she shared and commended her for the kind gesture towards her dear mother

Popular comedian, Amarachi Amusi popularly known as Ashmusy is surprised her mother with a brand new Toyota Venza gift.

Ashmusy shared the emotional moment her mother received the big gift on her verified Instagram page and showered her with amazing prayers.

Amarachi Amusi gifts mum brand new Toyota Venza car. Credit: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

The gift came as a surprise for the mother who almost moved to tears after she received it and offered her passionate prayers for the actress.

Ashmusy shared the video and commended her dear mother for the amazing jobs she has done for herself and her other siblings, with a caption that reads:

"One small gift for the strongest mom in the world, the woman that starved so that my sisters and I can eat The woman that took loans from all the Banks in Lagos, so that we can go to school Mommy you deserve the world... and I haven’t even started to give you that yet,"

Watch the video below:

Reaction

A number of Ashmusy's fans and celebrity friends have commended her for the beautiful gift she gave her mother.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Thecuteabiola:

"Congratulations mummy."

Crazeclown:

"Awwww congrats mama she started praying for other women as well God bless her."

Comedianebiye:

"Congratulations mummy ! Cruise in style you deserve it!"

Officialqueen_p:

"Eyaaa!! Congratulations to mummy! She’ll be so proud she has you as her daughter ! Weldone Girl."

Source: Legit.ng